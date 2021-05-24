Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.