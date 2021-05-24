Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

