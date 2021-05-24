Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $116.09 million and $1.01 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.39 or 0.06309977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01732497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00160918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00632790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00432701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00371125 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 389,426,839 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

