Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

