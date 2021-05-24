Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018,000. Adobe accounts for 8.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $494.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

