Head to Head Comparison: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18% Parke Bancorp 34.44% 15.42% 1.50%

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 4.05 $81.48 million $2.59 17.53 Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 2.90 $28.43 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.92%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

