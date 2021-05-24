Head-To-Head Review: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80 i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $310.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.53 $704.22 million $10.70 25.52 i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.74 -$420,000.00 $0.51 61.67

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.73% 28.76% 8.14% i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats i3 Verticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.