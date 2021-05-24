HeartBout Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. HeartBout has a market cap of $180,906.48 and $4,709.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00971987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.10621042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00085384 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

