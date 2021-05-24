Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00015434 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and $401,304.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00961742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.30 or 0.10036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00086559 BTC.

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

