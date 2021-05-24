Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.95. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.15. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

