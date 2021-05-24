Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

HERXF opened at $12.92 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.