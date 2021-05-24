Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE HIMS opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

