Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Panmure Gordon cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hiscox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

