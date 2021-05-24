Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,763. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.21. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

