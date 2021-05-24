HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Reaches $449,561.46

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $449,561.46 and $2.84 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00992529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.65 or 0.10296512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00085921 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

