Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 262,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,466. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

