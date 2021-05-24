Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $102.42 or 0.00268235 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $176.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00368817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00154161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011632 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,116,419 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

