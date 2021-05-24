Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 175,448 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,288 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

