Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

