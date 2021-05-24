Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,307.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.74 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

