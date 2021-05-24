Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

