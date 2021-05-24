Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 335 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $697.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

