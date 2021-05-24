HyperQuant Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,567.80 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $30,567.80 and approximately $2,536.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

