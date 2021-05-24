iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading Up 3.1%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 247,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,000,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

