ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

