ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.