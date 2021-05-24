ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

