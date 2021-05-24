IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $1,075,000.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.37 on Monday, hitting $549.71. The stock had a trading volume of 327,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.18 and a 52-week high of $573.99.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
