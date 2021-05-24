IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$49.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.61 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.