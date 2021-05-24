IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading 3.5% Higher

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.77. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IGO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

About IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

