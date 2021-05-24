Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $3.18

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008048 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $108,005.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

