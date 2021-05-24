IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 990.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $164.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

