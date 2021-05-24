IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 92,481 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

