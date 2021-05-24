IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

