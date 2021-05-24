IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

