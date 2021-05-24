IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

