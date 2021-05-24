IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 33,687 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1,013.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

DELL stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

