Insider Buying: BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP Buys $33,400.00 in Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $3.58 on Monday. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.