Insider Buying: BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP Buys $33,400.00 in Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $3.58 on Monday. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

