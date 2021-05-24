Insider Buying: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Purchases $98,450.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 111,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Global Payments by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 121,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

