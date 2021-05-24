Insider Buying: Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Buys A$49,549.50 in Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider John Beevers acquired 3,500 shares of Orica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.16 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of A$49,549.50 ($35,392.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

