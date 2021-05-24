Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 15,919 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.46. 33,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,086. The company has a market cap of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.91. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

