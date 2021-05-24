Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 12th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 482,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,289. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

