Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 482,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,289. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

