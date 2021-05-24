Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CMO Sells 2,082 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LEU stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,209. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

