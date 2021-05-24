Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.
  • On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

