Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells 7,477 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HTH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. 490,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

