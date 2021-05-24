Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells 7,477 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HTH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. 490,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
