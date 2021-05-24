Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) COO Sells 14,612 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.