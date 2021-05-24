Insider Selling: ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $86.23. 105,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

