Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,055,472.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MRNA stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
