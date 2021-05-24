Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,055,472.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MRNA stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.