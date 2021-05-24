Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 33,222 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,283.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

STKS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

