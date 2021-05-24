IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 539.50 ($7.05). The stock had a trading volume of 106,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,850. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.94.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.